Left Menu

Punjabi Cinema Rising: Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa Speak on Cultural Impact

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk highlights the growing representation of Punjab in cinema and pop culture. He and Sonam Bajwa discuss their new film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di' and the increasing popularity of Punjabi cinema. The duo emphasizes the significance of showcasing Punjabi culture and its stories globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:43 IST
Punjabi Cinema Rising: Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa Speak on Cultural Impact
Ammy Virk
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview, Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk expressed optimism about the evolving representation of Punjab in cinema and pop culture, citing successful works like 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and the international acclaim of artists such as Diljit Dosanjh.

Virk, alongside co-star Sonam Bajwa, is set to feature in the upcoming film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di,' a cross-cultural romance directed by Rakesh Dhawan. Both actors are hopeful that Punjabi cinema will continue to gain traction and receive recognition across India and beyond.

Despite early stereotypes, Punjabi characters are now portrayed with depth and authenticity, thanks to initiatives by filmmakers and the advent of digital platforms. Bajwa highlighted the growing acceptance of Punjabi stories and music, emphasizing the importance of cultural representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024