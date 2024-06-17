Punjabi Cinema Rising: Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa Speak on Cultural Impact

In an exclusive interview, Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk expressed optimism about the evolving representation of Punjab in cinema and pop culture, citing successful works like 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and the international acclaim of artists such as Diljit Dosanjh.

Virk, alongside co-star Sonam Bajwa, is set to feature in the upcoming film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di,' a cross-cultural romance directed by Rakesh Dhawan. Both actors are hopeful that Punjabi cinema will continue to gain traction and receive recognition across India and beyond.

Despite early stereotypes, Punjabi characters are now portrayed with depth and authenticity, thanks to initiatives by filmmakers and the advent of digital platforms. Bajwa highlighted the growing acceptance of Punjabi stories and music, emphasizing the importance of cultural representation.

