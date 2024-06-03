Left Menu

Carlsen Leads Norway Chess Tournament as Indian Siblings Struggle

In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, Magnus Carlsen surged to the lead with 12 points, while Indian siblings R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali suffered defeats in their respective sections. The competition is fierce, with players like Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura also in contention.

Magnus Carlsen has taken the lead in the Norway Chess tournament, scoring 12 points after defeating Ding Liren in an intense match. The Indian duo of R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali faced setbacks, struggling in their respective games.

Carlsen's close competitor, Hikaru Nakamura, trails behind by just a point, making the tournament increasingly competitive. Fabiano Caruana also emerged victorious over Hikaru Nakamura, strengthening Carlsen's position as the frontrunner.

In the women's section, Wenjun Ju and Anna Muzychuk are tied for the lead, while Vaishali and Koneru Humpy face challenges to climb the ranks. With four rounds left, the tournament remains open, holding promises of more thrilling matches.

