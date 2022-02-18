WFI to introduce ranking system in sub-junior category wrestling: Vinod Tomar

By Vipul Kashyap Apart from the senior category, the Wrestling Federation of India is all set to introduce ranking culture in the junior category, to strengthen the bench of the sport in the country.

This module will help the federation to find the local talent, who was left behind due to lack of opportunities and this will help them to do perform on the national and international levels. "We are already running this programme on the senior level but now we are planning to do this on the junior level too. The main motive behind this is to allow all the players to perform at their level best. For example, if a wrestler from Haryana doesn't get selected for a national camp or any national championship, then he has to compete with his state players in this system and if he successfully scored a medal or ranking in the system. He will be eligible for the national camp," Vindo Tomar, Secretary of WFI told ANI.

"India performed well in Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics and won two medals. We are focusing on the game and aiming to grab more medals in international events. We have sent the team abroad for training, after that, they will be travelling to the Netherlands for a championship. Star player Ravi Dahiya is also travelling along with the team," he added. (ANI)

