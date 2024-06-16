Left Menu

Centre Cracks Down on Tardiness: Strict Action Against Habitual Latecomers

The Centre has issued a stern warning to its employees about habitual lateness and early departures. Employees are required to use an Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) to register attendance. Strict penalties including disciplinary actions and deduction of leave will be enforced against defaulters.

The Centre has issued a stern warning to its employees about habitual lateness and early departures. Authorities are expected to take employee punctuality seriously, with stricter enforcement of attendance rules in place.

Recent observations noted that numerous employees were failing to register their attendance using the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), leading to renewed emphasis on the system. AEBAS will now include mobile phone-based face authentication, live location detection, and geo-tagging to ensure compliance.

The Personnel Ministry has mandated that all departments monitor attendance reports rigorously, with penalties such as deduction of Casual Leave for habitual tardiness. Further disciplinary actions, including potential career impacts in terms of assignments and transfers, will be enforced against repeat offenders.

