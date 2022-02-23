Left Menu

Equal pay dispute resolved, US Soccer, women's team reach USD 24 million agreement

US Soccer and the Women's National Team (USWNT) players have announced an agreement to resolve the outstanding equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since March 2019.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 08:19 IST
Equal pay dispute resolved, US Soccer, women's team reach USD 24 million agreement
US women's national football team (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Soccer and the Women's National Team (USWNT) players have announced an agreement to resolve the outstanding equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since March 2019. The parties released the following joint statement on the settlement agreement. The newly released agreement will mean that the women's and men's national teams will receive an equal rate of pay in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.

As per a report in CNN, US Soccer will be paying USD 22 million to the players in the case and it will also provide an additional USD 2 million into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals. "We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer. Getting to this day has not been easy. The US Women's National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes," read an official joint statement.

"Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow. Together, we dedicate this moment to them. We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women's soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe," it added. In March 2019, US Women's National Team had filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022