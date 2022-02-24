Soccer-Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic oppose World Cup qualifiers in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:27 IST
Russia should not be allowed to host World Cup qualifiers next month after the invasion of Ukraine, the football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said on Thursday.
"We expect FIFA and UEFA to react immediately and to present alternative solutions regarding places where these approaching playoff matches could be played," they said in a joint statement.
