PM gifts ornate wooden swing, Pashmina shawl to UAE Prez Al Nahyan

Modi also gifted Al Nahyan a Pashmina shawl from Kashmir in an ornate silver box made in Telangana, representing Indias rich tradition of handloom and handicraft.Modi also gifted a Pashmina shawl in a silver box to Al Nahyans mother.She was also gifted Kashmiri saffron in an ornate silver box.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted an ornate wooden swing from his home state of Gujarat and a Pashmina shawl to visiting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, officials said.

Modi welcomed Al Nahyan and his mother Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence here.

The prime minister and Al Nahyan sat on the hand-carved wooden swing with traditional designs, showing skilled craftsmanship, placed against the backdrop of a wall adorned with marigold flowers at his residence.

A carved wooden swing is a quintessential part of many Gujarati family homes.

''In Gujarati culture, the swing symbolises togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations. The gift also resonates deeply with the UAE's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family,'' the officials said.

Modi also gifted Al Nahyan a Pashmina shawl from Kashmir in an ornate silver box made in Telangana, representing India's rich tradition of handloom and handicraft.

Modi also gifted a Pashmina shawl in a silver box to Al Nahyan's mother.

''She was also gifted Kashmiri saffron in an ornate silver box. Grown in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is revered for its deep crimson strands and intense aroma,'' the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

