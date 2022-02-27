Left Menu

ISL: Mohun Bagan march forward to dash semi-final hopes for Bengaluru FC

ATK Mohun Bagan took a major step towards ensuring a semi-final spot with a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

ANI | Fatorda (Goa) | Updated: 27-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 23:18 IST
ISL: Mohun Bagan march forward to dash semi-final hopes for Bengaluru FC
ATK Mohun Bagan players (Photo/ ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ATK Mohun Bagan took a major step towards ensuring a semi-final spot with a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. The defeat ended all hopes for the Blues of making it into the top-four. As for the Mariners, they remain third, level on points with second-placed Jamshedpur FC.

Liston Colaco (45+1') scored his eighth goal of the season from a sensational free-kick to give his team the lead. Manvir Singh (85) added a second late in the game to put the result beyond doubt. An early chance saw Liston Colaco testing Lara Sharma from a direct free-kick, but the goalkeeper was steadfast in collecting the ball.

On the other end, Cleiton Silva threatened to score but managed to send his volley above the crossbar. At the half-hour mark, Sunil Chhetri was left unmarked in the box but his header went off-target, much to his disappointment. The Mariners suffered a setback in the first half as Hugo Boumous was substituted at the stroke of the 40th minute, possibly due to an injury.

Just when it looked like both teams will go into the halftime break without scoring a goal, the deadlock was broken with a moment of individual brilliance. Liston Colaco's powerful direct free-kick beat Sharma in the goal to give the lead to ATKMB right before the halftime whistle. Nine minutes after the restart, Manvir Singh found acres of space behind BFC's backline, but poor decision-making on his part saw his shot getting blocked. Moments later, Colaco was serviced by Kauko but saw his shot hit the left post.

The BFC head coach made a truckload of changes in order to save the season and turn the game around near the hour mark. The Blues dominated more of the possession in the final stages of the match but struggled to create clear scoring chances.

To end any hopes of a comeback, Manvir scored against the run of play in the 85th minute with a precise finish in the bottom left corner. There was no fight left in the BFC camp after the strike and the Mariners secured the win with ease. ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their next outing at the PJN Stadium on Thursday whereas Bengaluru FC will play SC East Bengal in their last league game of the season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia
4
Germany to hike defense spending, Scholz says in further policy shift

Germany to hike defense spending, Scholz says in further policy shift

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022