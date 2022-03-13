Left Menu

Aditi ends up tied 44th with 5-under 67 at LPGA Thailand

Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free five-under 67 to finish tied 44th at the Honda LPGA Thailand which concluded on Sunday.This was the second successive start when Aditi had finished the week strongly with an error-free card she had a 9-under 63 in LPGA Drive On Championships.Aditi, who shot 70-72-68 on the first three days ended the week at 11-under 227, as Nanna Koerstz Madsen became the first Dane to win on the LPGA tour.

PTI | Chonburi | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:12 IST
Aditi ends up tied 44th with 5-under 67 at LPGA Thailand

Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free five-under 67 to finish tied 44th at the Honda LPGA Thailand which concluded on Sunday.

This was the second successive start when Aditi had finished the week strongly with an error-free card – she had a 9-under 63 in LPGA Drive On Championships.

Aditi, who shot 70-72-68 on the first three days ended the week at 11-under 227, as Nanna Koerstz Madsen became the first Dane to win on the LPGA tour. She beat China's Xiyu Lin with an eagle on the second play-off hole.

Starting from the 10th hole, Aditi had a great run in the middle of the round with birdies on 17th, 18th, first and third. She added one more on eighth.

Koerstz Madsen and Lin finished at -26 overall to set a new tournament scoring record, breaking the mark of -25 set by Jessica Korda in 2018. Koerstz Madsen, who entered the day with a one-stroke lead over Lin and Celine Boutier, went four clear of Lin through 15 holes. ''It's amazing. It's a dream come true,'' said Koerstz Madsen, an LPGA Tour Member since 2018. ''It was a crazy day; a lot of good things. It was actually fun playing the playoff with (Xiyu) at the end. I'm really excited to be standing with the trophy right now.'' PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022