Pepe to miss Portugal's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Turkey due to COVID

Portugal star defender Pepe will miss the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Turkey after he tested positive for COVID-19. Fernando Santos' side will be without both of their first-choice centre-backs after Ruben Dias was also ruled out of action.

"Pepe tested positive for Covid-19 and will fulfill the scheduled isolation days," said an official FPF statement. Head coach Santos called up Tiago Djalo, defender of Lille, who was at the service of the U21 national team.

Portugal would probably have been low down on the list of sides Turkey were hoping to draw in these play-offs, especially given the Selecao have won all five competitive meetings between these nations. The last of those came at UEFA EURO 2008, with Pepe opening the scoring in a 2-0 victory in Geneva. (ANI)

