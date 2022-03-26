Same responsibility for me in IPL 2022, feels CSK batter Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad feels that he has got the same responsibility on his shoulders for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to field against CSK in the opening game of IPL 2022, here at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

"Nothing much changes for me from last year. Same responsibility for me. As an opening batsman, there is always a challenge to give good starts and that stays the same," Gaikwad told host broadcasters Star Sports before the opening game. Jadeja has been dominating international cricket for a long time now and the time is ripe for him to get the captaincy. I am really excited and looking forward to it (the season)," he added.

This year CSK will be led by India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the team's captaincy to him on Thursday. This match will mark a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL is welcoming fans back to the stadiums.

The IPL 2022 matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, and Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

