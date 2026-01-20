Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Turning Point for France's Political Landscape?

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is at the center of a legal battle in Paris, which could determine the trajectory of her political future.

Facing accusations of misusing European Parliament funds by misallocating resources for party aides, Le Pen hopes to overturn a ruling that bars her from holding public office.

The trial, with significant implications for France's 2027 presidential race, could either cement her as a key contender or pave the way for her protégé, Jordan Bardella.

