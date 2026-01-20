Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Turning Point for France's Political Landscape?
Marine Le Pen's appeals trial in Paris could impact France's political future. Facing accusations of misusing EU funds, Le Pen seeks to overturn a ban from public office. The outcome may influence her 2027 presidential bid, shaping the future of her National Rally party and the far-right movement.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is at the center of a legal battle in Paris, which could determine the trajectory of her political future.
Facing accusations of misusing European Parliament funds by misallocating resources for party aides, Le Pen hopes to overturn a ruling that bars her from holding public office.
The trial, with significant implications for France's 2027 presidential race, could either cement her as a key contender or pave the way for her protégé, Jordan Bardella.
