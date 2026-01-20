Left Menu

LTIMindtree Shares Fall 7% Amid Profit Decline

Shares of IT firm LTIMindtree dropped over 7% following a reported 10.5% decline in net profit for the October-December quarter due to a one-time cost from new Labour Codes. Revenue grew by 11.6%, though profit for the period fell by 30.7% sequentially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 11:54 IST
LTIMindtree Shares Fall 7% Amid Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of IT company LTIMindtree saw a significant downturn, plunging over 7% after the firm announced a 10.5% reduction in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter. The profit slip was attributed to a one-time expense stemming from the adoption of new Labour Codes.

The company's stock closed at Rs 5,940.15 on the BSE, marking a 7.26% decrease. Similarly, it tumbled 7.31% to Rs 5,938.50 at the NSE. Despite the profit decline, LTIMindtree's revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 FY26, signaling an 11.6% increase from the previous year.

This financial impact primarily resulted from a Rs 590 crore charge due to the new Labour Codes enacted by the government. The company has categorized this expense as an exceptional item in its consolidated profit and loss statement, as it awaits further clarification from government regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Over Greenland: A Transatlantic Trade Saga

Tensions Over Greenland: A Transatlantic Trade Saga

 Global
2
Suryakumar Yadav: Leading India's T20I Charge Amidst Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav: Leading India's T20I Charge Amidst Challenges

 India
3
Netflix Makes Bold Move with All-Cash Warner Bros Acquisition

Netflix Makes Bold Move with All-Cash Warner Bros Acquisition

 Global
4
Tensions in Assam's Kokrajhar: Bodo-Adivasi Clashes Lead to Internet Shutdown

Tensions in Assam's Kokrajhar: Bodo-Adivasi Clashes Lead to Internet Shutdow...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026