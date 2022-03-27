Soccer-France forward Mbappe fit to face South Africa - Deschamps
The forward missed the world champions' 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in Marseille when Olivier Giroud netted his 47th international goal, which put the AC Milan striker four shy of Thierry Henry's all-time France scoring record. "He is much better, he will be there on Tuesday," Deschamps told French TV channel TF1.
"He is much better, he will be there on Tuesday," Deschamps told French TV channel TF1. He did not specify whether Mbappe would start the game.
In his absence, Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Christopher Nkunku former France's attacking line-up against Ivory Coast.
