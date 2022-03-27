Left Menu

Soccer-France forward Mbappe fit to face South Africa - Deschamps

The forward missed the world champions' 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in Marseille when Olivier Giroud netted his 47th international goal, which put the AC Milan striker four shy of Thierry Henry's all-time France scoring record. "He is much better, he will be there on Tuesday," Deschamps told French TV channel TF1.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 16:24 IST
Soccer-France forward Mbappe fit to face South Africa - Deschamps
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappe will take part in France's friendly against South Africa on Tuesday after recovering from an ENT infection, coach Didier Deschamps said on Sunday. The forward missed the world champions' 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in Marseille when Olivier Giroud netted his 47th international goal, which put the AC Milan striker four shy of Thierry Henry's all-time France scoring record.

"He is much better, he will be there on Tuesday," Deschamps told French TV channel TF1. He did not specify whether Mbappe would start the game.

In his absence, Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Christopher Nkunku former France's attacking line-up against Ivory Coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022