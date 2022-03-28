Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds striker Bamford ruled out for at least six weeks with injury

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is set to miss at least six weeks of action due to a foot injury that forced him off against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is set to miss at least six weeks of action due to a foot injury that forced him off against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, the Premier League club said on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who was substituted after 23 minutes in the 3-2 win against Wolves on March 18, has featured in only nine league games this season due to ankle and hamstring problems.

"Following meetings with consultants earlier this week, we can confirm Patrick Bamford has ruptured his plantar fascia, which is an injury to the sole of the foot. On a positive note, Patrick will not require surgery," Leeds said in a statement https://www.leedsunited.com/news/team-news/29697/leeds-united-injury-update. Rob Price, the club's head of medicine and performance added: "(Patrick) has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months and despite treatment... the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture."

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips as well as defenders Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente have trained this week and will be available when they host Southampton on Saturday after the international break. Leeds, who have won their last two games under new manager Jesse Marsch, are 16th in the league table with 29 points after 30 games.

