Pakistan vs West Indies: Rawalpindi to host rescheduled ODI series in June

Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from June 8-12, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:57 IST
Pakistan cricket team (ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from June 8-12, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday. The West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on June 5 for the One-Day Internationals that will be played on June 8, 10 and 12.

The ODIs were part of the West Indies' tour of Pakistan in December 2021. However, with mutual consent, these were rescheduled after five COVID-19 cases were reported on the West Indies side. The West Indies have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, the schedule of which will be announced in due course.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November. (ANI)

