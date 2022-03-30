Finch praises Head for helping Aus in reaching 300-run mark against Pak in 1st ODI

Australia skipper Aaron Finch praised batter Travis Head for his knock which helped Australia in defeating Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series. Travis Head's century and two-wicket haul helped visitors register a comprehensive 88-run victory here at the Gadaffi stadium to take a 1-0 lead.

"We felt we needed something around the 300-mark. It was made easier by Travis who got off to a flier. We felt like we needed a spinner based on how dry the square was. We have come here with an open mind to be flexible and select the side," said Aaron Finch in a post-match presentation. "The guys were struggling at the back end to hold the ball. It is easy for the set batters, but it is tough for the new ones coming in. That's something we need to look at when we chase, to cash in when set," he added.

Chasing a massive 314-run target Pakistan team needed a flying start like Australia but they lost the wicket of opener Fakhar Zaman for 18 by Sean Abbott caught by Travis Head for 18. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam then struck a partnership to take the Pakistan team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 9.5 overs. The duo also went on to add 50-runs for the second wicket.

Hosts Pakistan reached the triple-figure mark in the 21st over and skipper Babar Azam also went on to score his half-century. The 96-run stand was finally broken as debutant leg-break bowler Mitchell Swepson dismissed Pakistan captain for 57 from 72 balls. From there on hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed were dismissed cheaply.

Imam-ul-Haq was the only batter to keep fighting as he scored a brilliant ton hitting six fours and three sixes. Adam Zampa bagged four wickets for 35 runs in his 10 overs and Travis Head chipped in with two wickets to have a memorable day with both bat and ball. Debutant Swepson and Nathan Ellis took two wickets and one wicket respectively to bowl out Pakistan for 225 in 45.2 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)