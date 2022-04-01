IPL 2022: LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir catches up with 'skipper' MS Dhoni after win over CSK

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir caught up with his old teammate and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after LSG's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 victory in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. The photos and videos of Gambhir interacting with Dhoni went viral on social media. The CSK superstar could be seen with a smile on his face during his conversation with Gambhir, bringing joy to the fans, given the reports of seemingly strained relations between them.

Gambhir also posted a heartwarming picture with Dhoni after the game that went viral. "It was nice catching up skipper!" Gambhir posted on Instagram. On several occasions earlier, Gambhir had openly criticized the wicket-keeper batter on various issues.

Gambhir played a key role in India's 2011 World Cup win, which came under Dhoni's captaincy. In the most iconic partnerships of Indian cricket, Dhoni and Gambhir joined hands to chase down a 275-run target against Sri Lanka. Earlier on Thursday, MS Dhoni smashed a six off the very first delivery he faced. He hit 16 runs from just 6 deliveries, pushing CSK's score past 200.

A 61-run knock from LSG's wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock and an unbeaten 55 from Evin Lewis helped Lucknow Super Giants chase down the huge target of 211 to register a six-wicket win over four-times IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. Merely two days before the start of IPL 2022, Dhoni had stepped down as the captain of CSK. (ANI)

