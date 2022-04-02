Germany, Spain to collide with each other in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Left Menu

2010 title winners Spain will be going up against 2014 champions Germany, as the draw for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was announced on Saturday.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 02-04-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 07:49 IST
FIFA World Cup trophy (Photo: Twitter/FIFA Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

2010 title winners Spain will be going up against 2014 champions Germany, as the draw for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was announced on Saturday. Hosts Qatar have been put in a group with three-time runners-up the Netherlands, one of the strongest African sides to enter a global finals in Senegal, and an Ecuador side who finished above Peru, Colombia and Chile to qualify.

Defending champions France will be tested by Denmark, one of the first nations to reach Qatar, while Argentina must contend with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Canada, meanwhile, will play their first World Cup game in 36 years against no less a power than Belgium. The draw is as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Euro play-off (Wales/Scotland/Ukraine)

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, IC play-off 1 (Peru/UAE/Australia), Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

