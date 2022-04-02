Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule for Saturday, April 2 CRICKET: *IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Navi Mumbai.
*IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Pune.
*Preview of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Mumbai.
*Other Stories related to Indian Premier League.
*Stories related to Women's World Cup in New Zealand.
*Stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *I-League match reports.
*Stories related to India and international football.
BADMINTON: *Orleans Masters Super 100 event in France. ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Athletics Championships in Kozhikode.
HOCKEY: *FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup matches in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
*FIH men's Pro League match between India and England in Bhubaneswar. GOLF: *Indians competeing in various tournaments across the globe.
