IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

02-04-2022
Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya and Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Delhi Capitals have brought in Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh in place of pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti while Gujarat Titans have fielded an unchanged Playing XI.

Delhi beat Mumbai Indians in their previous match while Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match starting their campaigns with a win. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Mushtafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

