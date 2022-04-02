IPL Scoreboard: DC vs GT
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.
Gujarat Titans Innings: Matthew Wade c Pant b Rahman 1 Shubman Gill c Patel b Ahmed 84 Vijay Shankar b Kuldeep 13 Hardik Pandya c Powell b Ahmed 31 David Miller not out 20 Rahul Tewatia c Thakur b Rahman 14 Abhinav Manohar c Patel b Rahman 1 Rashid Khan not out 0 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 NB-1 W-3) 7 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/44 3/109 4/145 5/168 6/170 Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-23-3, Shardul Thakur 4-0-42-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-34-2, Axar Patel 4-0-37-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-32-1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS
