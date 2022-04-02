Tom Latham praises spinners after New Zealand's ODI series win

New Zealand captain Tom Latham believes spinners did a 'fantastic job' to save the innings after they won the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands here in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand on Saturday defeated the Netherlands by 118 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The Netherlands showed a valiant fight against Blackcaps but fell prey to their outstanding bowling attack. NZ Captain Tom Latham put up his career-best on the scoreboard with a magnificent knock of 140 not out of 123 balls. "It was not an ideal situation to come into bat at the start. But, that's cricket and you have to adapt to the situation. We managed to build a few partnerships and bat till the end of 50 overs. The spinners did a fantastic job and saved the innings," said New Zealand captain Tom Latham after the match.

New Zealand's top order fell like a pack of card and were 32 for 5 at one point. Captain Tom Latham avoided the looming disaster with his brilliant performance and helped the team put up a total of 264/9. With the Netherlands failing to chase the total on the board, the birthday boy Latham gifted himself a series win and was adjudged the man of the match. New Zealand will now clash with the Netherlands in the final One-Day International game on April 4, 2022.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 264/9 (Latham 140*, van Beek 4-56, Klaassen 3-36) vs Netherlands 146/10 (de Leede 37, M Bracewell 3-13, Sodhi 2-17) by 118 runs. (ANI)

