Imam-Ul-Haq calls himself 'mature player' after win over Aus in ODI series

After claiming the victory against Australia in the third and final match, Pakistan batter Imam-Ul-Haq called himself a 'mature player'. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr's respective three-wicket haul, followed by Babar Azam's unbeaten ton, helped Pakistan in defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI, here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

"The way boys came back from the first match comes down to the self-belief and trust we have in each other. I'm a mature player now. Working hard for the last one and a half year. Thanks to Babar - he's my best friend and we help each other," said Imam-Ul-Haq in a post-match presentation. "Fakhar got out early and we knew we are in good form - me and Babar. Wasn't a big target. Just wanted to stay calm and punish the loose balls. I respect everyone. The thing which I have changed myself is I only look to control what I control," he added.

With this win, Pakistan claimed victory in the three-match ODI series against Australia, with a lead of 2-1. Chasing 211, Pakistan lost an early wicket of Fakhar Zaman at 24/1, who got caught by Labuschagne on Nathan Ellis' delivery. Later, skipper Babar Azam came to the crease with Imam-ul-Haq and the duo thrashed the Australian bowlers at every corner of the ground.

Babar scored 109* and Imam played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs and took Pakistan to the nine-wicket victory in just 37.5 overs. (ANI)

