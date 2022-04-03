Premier League: Manchester City, Liverpool register wins; Brentford shock Chelsea

Manchester City, Liverpool won their respective matches on Saturday while Brentford stunned Chelsea in their Premier League clash. Liverpool kept the pressure on title rivals Manchester City as goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho secured a 2-0 home win over Watford, the Reds' 10th consecutive Premier League victory.

The Anfield success briefly took Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the table, but they were overtaken again a few hours later as Man City matched their result, beating Burnley 2-0. City returned to the top of the table as goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan gave them a win. Three quickfire goals including Christian Eriksen's first in the Premier League since 2019 helped Brentford stun Chelsea 4-1 for their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1939. Chelsea took the lead on 48 minutes with a stunning strike from Antonio Rudiger, who smashed in from 35 yards.

But Brentford replied only 100 seconds later as Vitaly Janelt drilled in a shot from the edge of the area. The visitors went in front after 54 minutes as Eriksen tucked in Bryan Mbeumo's cross from close range following a counter-attack. Janelt dinked Ivan Toney's through-ball over Edouard Mendy to score his second on the hour before substitute Yoane Wissa added a fourth with three minutes remaining. Brentford climb to 14th with 33 points after a third win in four matches. The first defeat in seven leaves third-placed Chelsea on 59 points.

Elsewhere, Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish were dented as they had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Leicester City at Old Trafford. (ANI)

