Eng skipper Knight lauds Alyssa Healy for her 'remarkable innings' in Women's CWC final

After getting defeated by Australia in the final clash of ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday, England skipper Heather Knight praised her rival batter Alyssa Healy for 'remarkable innings'. Australia are crowned the champions of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after beating England by 71 runs here at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

The bowlers did a splendid job for Australia to bowl England out for 285 after Alyssa Healy's sensational 170 had helped them to a score of 356/5 to win the World Cup for the record-extending 7th time. Healy not only compiled her own highest ODI score in smashing 170 from just 138 deliveries against England but also registered the biggest score by a man or woman in a World Cup decider.

"Probably it was a 50-50 decision at the toss, but credit to Australia to bring that sort of performance in a World Cup final. Alyssa, that was a remarkable innings and not really a pleasure to watch but it is one of the best innings I've seen live. I guess we didn't find an answer and it was an amazing wicket and really hard to defend and if we had kept them to just about 300 which would have been par then we were in with a good chance of chasing it down," said Meg Lanning in a post-match presentation. "From Nat, the skill against spin and pace scoring all-round the ground and it is unfortunate we couldn't have someone to stay with her, guess the runs on the board forced us to take a few more risks and we couldn't have that big partnership and I think that is something Australia do outstandingly and so we could learn from that, on how they take the game away from the opposition after getting set. Super proud of the group. We managed to turn things around and in with a shot of winning the World Cup, ultimately got beaten in the final," she added.

The skipper further praised Sophie Ecclestone for being the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. "Some of the players have been outstanding in the group and special mention to Sophie Ecclestone, leading wicket-taker and most wickets in a World Cup ever I guess and seeing those younger players perform gives me real pleasure and they can certainly be proud of themselves. Want to thank the staff and lovely to see the big crowd tonight," the skipper added.

Megan Schutt gave Australia the perfect start in their defence of 357 in the Final. Bowling an absolute peach of a delivery, the inswinger was too good for Danni Wyatt, as she was bowled for just 4. Schutt struck again, trapping Beaumont plumb in front of the stumps to get her prized scalp for 27 as England found themselves reeling at 38/2. Skipper Heather Knight joined by Nat Sciver, stitched together a 48-run partnership, steering England out of troubled waters. Alana King then worked her magic again in the 15th over of the innings as Heather Knight was lbw in the sixth delivery, walking back for 26. Amy Jones was next to fall for 20.

Sciver would bring up her fifty, but England had a mountain to climb in the remainder of their innings. Wickets kept falling for the English team as Sciver kept on fighting, bringing up her second century of the 2022 World Cup against the same opponent. She would be brilliantly supported by Charlie Dean, as the pair embarked on a 65-run stand. Dean's knock of 21 would finally end as Ash Gardner as a misguided reverse-sweep was caught at short third by Jess Jonassen.

Australia's moment of glory finally arrived in the 44th over, as Anya Shrubsole holed out to Jess Jonassen off the bowling of Ash Gardner, Meg Lanning's troops erupting in joy. It was a brilliant knock by Nat Sciver, who remained unbeaten at 148, to register the third-highest ever score in a 50-over World Cup final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)