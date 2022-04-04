Cricket-South Africa claim victory as Maharaj, Harmer put Bangladesh in a spin
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets as South Africa made light work of bowling Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings to claim victory by 220 runs in the first test at Kingsmead on Monday. The second test begins in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Thursday.
- Country:
- South Africa
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets as South Africa made light work of bowling Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings to claim victory by 220 runs in the first test at Kingsmead on Monday. It is the lowest test innings total at Kingsmead, below the 66 India managed in 1996.
Bangladesh had been set a target of 274 for the win but resumed on the third morning on 11 for three and were bowled out inside 55 minutes. Maharaj took 7-32 and fellow spinner Simon Harmer 3-21 to complete a dominant performance for the home side.
It will be a memorable victory for the South Africans, who are missing five first team regulars that have opted to play in the Indian Premier League, including their entire frontline pace attack. The second test begins in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Single-day rise of 1,761 COVID-19 cases, 127 fatalities pushes India's tally to 4,30,07,841, death toll to 5,16,479: Union health ministry.
India's active COVID-19 cases have declined to 26,240: Union health ministry.
Tennis-Nadal wins battle of generations to reach Indian Wells final
Japanese automaker Suzuki to invest USD 1.26bn in India to step up EV production
India adds 1,761 Covid cases, lowest single-day rise in nearly two years