KL Rahul could also be the finisher for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, feels Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul can play the finishers' role as well in the IPL 2022. Praising the stylish right-handed batter, Gavaskar said KL Rahul has all the shots in the book to be a finisher for his side.

While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Gavaskar said: "KL Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well." "He's not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board," Gavaskar added.

Lucknow Super Giants have started their IPL 2022 campaign on a bitter note as they were surpassed by the likes of the Gujarat Titans in their opener. However, Rahul and his men managed to reel things back in as they claimed an emphatic victory against the Chennai Super Kings, chasing down a momentous total of 211. Lucknow Super Giants will now clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. SRH are looking for their first win in IPL 2022 after they were drubbed emphatically in the season opener by the Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)