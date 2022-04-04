Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand give emotional Taylor a winning farewell

He managed 14 off 16 balls before retiring as New Zealand's most successful one-day batsman having accumulated 8,607 runs including 21 hundreds and 51 half-centuries, both record marks for his country. Taylor's final act in international cricket was taking a catch to seal New Zealand's comprehensive victory watched by his family.

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:16 IST
Cricket-New Zealand give emotional Taylor a winning farewell
Ross Taylor

An emotional Ross Taylor got a winning farewell from his New Zealand teammates who thrashed the Netherlands by 115 runs in the final one-dayer to complete a 3-0 series sweep on Monday. The 38-year-old, who played the last of his 112 tests in January, could not hold back tears when the teams lined up for national anthems at Hamilton's Seddon Park for his 236th and final ODI in New Zealand colours.

Taylor, who has played 450 matches for New Zealand in all formats since his ODI debut in Napier 16 years ago, received a guard of honour from the Dutch side when he walked out to bat. He managed 14 off 16 balls before retiring as New Zealand's most successful one-day batsman having accumulated 8,607 runs including 21 hundred and 51 half-centuries, both record marks for his country.

Taylor's final act in international cricket was taking a catch to seal New Zealand's comprehensive victory watched by his family. Will Young (120) and Martin Guptill (106) smashed centuries to power New Zealand to 333-8 but the day belonged to Taylor who led them off the field after the victory.

"Ross is undoubtedly one of the absolute greats of New Zealand cricket and one of the greats of world cricket as well," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Martin Snedden said. "But it isn't just the stats that has endeared him to the cricketing public of New Zealand. That's his own personal quality.

"Over the years, we've seen the humbleness, we've seen the smile, and we've seen the dedication to the cause of the Blackcaps." Taylor, presented with a traditional Samoan necklace, thanked the NZC and his team mates.

"It's been a pleasure. I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it," the former New Zealand captain said. "I'll be watching from afar to see how you guys go."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022