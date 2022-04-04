IPL 2022: KL Rahul's 68-run knock guides Lucknow Super Giants to 169/7 against SRH

KL Rahul's 68-run knock off 50 balls helped Lucknow Super Giants to reach 169/7 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Mumbai on Monday. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants.

In the second over Washington Sunder gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Quinton de Kock on one run. The LSG big hitter Evin Lewis quickly followed the footsteps of de Kock as he was sent back to the pavilion by Sunder after scoring just one run in the powerplay. Lucknow batters struggled in the powerplay to play SRH bowler as they lost their important top-order players. Then, Romario Shephard joined the wicket-taking spree as he dismissed Manish Pandey and LSG lost three wickets inside the first five overs.

After the Powerplay, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Kane Williamson introduced Abdul Samad into the attack but the bowler could not do well as Rahul hit the ball to the boundary. After nine overs, Lucknow's score read at 48/3. The newcomers to the tournament needed a partnership and KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda did exactly that. Rahul and Hooda batted aggressively to take the team's total beyond the 50-run mark. LSG batter Hooda notched up his half-century to take his team's total beyond the triple-figure mark.

The crucial 87-run partnership was broken as Romario Shepherd dismissed Deepak Hooda for 51 off 33 balls in the 15th over. Kl Rahul also notched up his half-century off 40 balls against Shepherd in the 15th over. Rahul kept on hitting boundaries and sixes to go past his fifty. Skipper and Ayush Badoni struck a small partnership with Rahul being the aggressor. Lucknow lost Rahul for 68 from 50 balls as SRH's T Natarajan dismissed the danger man. In the same over Natarajan dismissed Krunal Pandya, for 6 to leave Lucknow at 150/6.

Romario Shepherd came into the bowl in the final over and conceded 17 runs to guide Lucknow to 169/7 in 20 overs. Brief score: Lucknow Super Giants 169/7 (KL Rahul 68, Deepak Hooda 51; Washington Sundar 2/28) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (ANI)

