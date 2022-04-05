Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks' Barrett says he has 'bounced back' from head knock

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett said on Tuesday he had "bounced back" well from his latest head knock and that he was ready to return to action for the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby. Barrett, who only recently returned to action following a concussion suffered against Ireland in November, was forced off in the Blues' 32-25 victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin on March 26.

The 30-year-old was taken off in the 41st minute after a collision with Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea. "I was very relieved to wake up on the Sunday morning after the game feeling clear in my head. I just had a very sore neck," Barrett told news website Stuff https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/rugby/super-rugby/300559104/super-rugby-pacific-battered-blues-star-beauden-barrett-says-hes-bounced-back-well.

"It's all good, especially considering where I'd been, and the things I did to get back to playing. "I'm confident in being back playing and psychologically it's great to get back out there. There was a little scare from that Highlanders game, but I've bounced back from it well.

"There is nothing to be concerned about from a head point of view." Barrett, twice named world player of the year, said last month his recovery period in the aftermath of the injury suffered against Ireland was "extremely challenging".

The Blues take on the Chiefs on April 9 before facing the Crusaders on April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

