Serie A: AC Milan's lead reduced to a point after goalless draw against Bologna

AC Milan on Monday missed out on a golden opportunity to extend their lead on top of the Serie A table after they were held by Bologna to a goalless draw.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:21 IST
AC Milan vs Bologna (Photo: Twitter/AC Milan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan on Monday missed out on a golden opportunity to extend their lead on top of the Serie A table after they were held by Bologna to a goalless draw. League leaders tried everything to win but fortune favoured Bologna. The Rossoneri both created chances and afforded them to the guests in the first half, but they controlled the game after the break and had numerous opportunities to take the lead at San Siro.

This was Milan's fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions. This draw (the Rossoneri's first in Serie A since Udinese at home) is sure to leave a bitter taste in the mouth given the two points dropped in a crucial period of the season. After matchday 31, the Rossoneri move to 67 points and are still in the first place, but their lead has been cut following wins for Napoli (-1) and Inter (-4 with a game in hand). On April 10 at 20:45 CEST, AC Milan will travel to Torino for a key away day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

