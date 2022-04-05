Left Menu

Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 season opener

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:19 IST
Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 season opener
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Rabindra, the Aston Martin Driver Academy product and the only Asian racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, has started his 2022 calendar by securing a double podium finish in the season opener with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman.

Akhil and his team mate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 at the Imola Circuit grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

Akhil's Journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished fourth overall in the qualifying race 2.

Thereafter, Akhil along with his teammate T Canning made an impressive start to Race1, as the pair earned a P3 finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of the duo of P Chovet and J Scheier for technical infringement. In Race 2, Akhil and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022