Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 season opener

Akhil Rabindra, the Aston Martin Driver Academy product and the only Asian racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, has started his 2022 calendar by securing a double podium finish in the season opener with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman.

Akhil and his team mate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 at the Imola Circuit grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

Akhil's Journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished fourth overall in the qualifying race 2.

Thereafter, Akhil along with his teammate T Canning made an impressive start to Race1, as the pair earned a P3 finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of the duo of P Chovet and J Scheier for technical infringement. In Race 2, Akhil and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

