Left Menu

Korea Open: Top seed Anthony Ginting suffers shock loss in first round

Lucas Claerbout bagged the biggest win of his men's singles career on Tuesday as he defeated the top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the Korea Open 2022 opening round.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:54 IST
Korea Open: Top seed Anthony Ginting suffers shock loss in first round
Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Photo: Instagram/sinisukanthony). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Lucas Claerbout bagged the biggest win of his men's singles career on Tuesday as he defeated the top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the Korea Open 2022 opening round. The 21-16, 21-13 victory, the 29-year-old's first over a world top five, was achieved in 42 minutes against the off-form Indonesian at the year's second HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

For the world No.5 Ginting, the loss continues his underwhelming start to 2022, following exits at German Open 2022 (last 16), All England Open 2022 (quarter-final) and Swiss Open 2022 (semi-final). Another men's singles player to fall early was home hope Heo Kwanghee, who lost 21-12, 21-16 to China's world No.154 Weng Hong Yang.

India's HS Prannoy, the runner-up to Jonatan Christie in Basel two weeks ago, also succumbed to Cheam June Wei in straight games. Prannoy's compatriot Lakshya Sen, who has had an impressive start to the season, was taken the distance by 21-year-old Korean Choi Ji Hoon before prevailing 14-21, 21-16, 21-18.

Leading women singles seed Chen Yu Fei, however, did not encounter such problems in her opener, needing just 36 minutes to see off Phittayaporn Chaiwan 21-12, 21-14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022