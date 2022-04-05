Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 season opener

Bengaluru-born Aston Martin Driver Academy product Akhil Rabindra and the only Asian to be racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, has started his 2022 calendar on a positive note by securing a double podium finish in the season opener round of the European GT4 Series with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman. Twenty-five-year-old Akhil and his teammate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 here at the Imola Circuit grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

Akhil's journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished 4th overall in qualifying race 2. Thereafter, Akhil and Canning made an impressive start to Race1, as the number 19 pair earned a P3 finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of the number 13 pair of P Chovet and J Scheier for a technical infringement. In Race 2, Akhil and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

A happy Akhil commented post the podium celebrations. "It has been a good start to the 2022 season. I am in a new team this year and have a new teammate who is doing a great job and I look forward to carrying forward this momentum to the next race in France."

Akhil will now move on to France, for Round 2 of the GT 4 European Series at the Paul Richard circuit from June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)