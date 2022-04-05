Left Menu

Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 season opener

Bengaluru-born Aston Martin Driver Academy product Akhil Rabindra and the only Asian to be racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, has started his 2022 calendar on a positive note by securing a double podium finish in the season opener round of the European GT4 Series with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman.

ANI | Imola | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:36 IST
Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 season opener
Drivers Tom Canning and Akhil Rabindra after podium finish at European GT4 Series. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Bengaluru-born Aston Martin Driver Academy product Akhil Rabindra and the only Asian to be racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, has started his 2022 calendar on a positive note by securing a double podium finish in the season opener round of the European GT4 Series with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman. Twenty-five-year-old Akhil and his teammate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 here at the Imola Circuit grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

Akhil's journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished 4th overall in qualifying race 2. Thereafter, Akhil and Canning made an impressive start to Race1, as the number 19 pair earned a P3 finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of the number 13 pair of P Chovet and J Scheier for a technical infringement. In Race 2, Akhil and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

A happy Akhil commented post the podium celebrations. "It has been a good start to the 2022 season. I am in a new team this year and have a new teammate who is doing a great job and I look forward to carrying forward this momentum to the next race in France."

Akhil will now move on to France, for Round 2 of the GT 4 European Series at the Paul Richard circuit from June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022