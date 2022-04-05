IPL 2022: RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins toss, opts to field against Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field in their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. A midweek blockbuster is being expected as the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on an in-form Rajasthan in their third bout of the season. In what can very well be a dynamic war of the willow and leather, two well-oiled bowling units will face off and there will be a lot more on the line than just two points.

At the time of the toss, Faf du Plessis said: "We'll have a bowl. Just the trend and with the dew effect. The pitch doesn't look very different, so we'll have to see what the dew does. The fact that pleases me is that we hung in in the last game. It gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even though you aren't playing at your best, it is pleasing." While Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said: "Not too disappointed (at losing the toss). It looks like a completely different surface to the ones we played in the last few games. Our standards in our bowling and batting. We should all take care of our own roles and try to win the small moments. Same team."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

