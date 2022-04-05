IPL 2022: Quick knocks by Buttler, Hetmyer propel RR to 169/3 against RCB, after early setbacks

Top knocks by Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer provided Rajasthan Royals with a respectable total of 169/3 in the first innings of the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. Put to bat first, RR had the worst start possible as they lost an early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got bowled out by David Willey in the second over, with the team's score at 6/1.

Opener Jos Buttler was joined by Devdutt Padikkal and they provided momentum to Rajasthan. The duo stitched a quick partnership of 70 runs before Padikkal got caught by Virat Kohli on Harshal Patel's delivery in the 10th over. RR skipper Sanju Samson came to the crease but could not stand longer as he fell prey to Wanindu Hasaranga's fiery spell and departed after scoring just 8 runs. Samson's wicket invited Shimron Hetmyer to the crease and he along with Buttler, kept the scoreboard moving for Rajasthan.

The duo thrashed the RCB bowlers at every corner of the ground and ensured that there was no further damage to their side's batting line-up. Buttler scored his quick knock of 70 runs in just 40 balls, whereas Hetmyer scored 42 off 31 balls. They smashed 23 runs in the last over of the innings, which was bowled by Akash Deep and brought RR to a total of 169/3 in 20 overs.

RCB now need a total of 170 runs in 20 overs to register their second win of the tournament. Brief score: Rajasthan Royals (Jos Buttler 70*, Shimron Hetmyer 42*; Harshal Patel 1/18) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

