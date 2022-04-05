Fernandes, Mendigutxia on target as NEROCA edge past Kenkre FC

Sweden Fernandes and Sergio Mendiguchia Iglesias were on target for NEROCA FC as they defeated Kenkre 2-1 in the I-League here on Tuesday. With this, NEROCA have moved up to fourth place in the standings with their fourth victory of the season. Meanwhile, it was Kenkre's seventh defeat of the season.

In another match, Gokulam Kerala beat Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 at Kalyani and climbed to the top of the table. The defending champions rode on two goals from Bouba Aminou (4') and Jourdaine Fletcher (31') in the first half to take control of the match. David Castaneda (48') pulled one back in the second half but Gokulam Kerala managed to hold on to their lead till the final whistle. In the third match of the day, Khanngam Horam netted a brace as TRAU FC overcame a tough Aizawl FC challenge, defeating them 2-1, to snap their three-match losing streak.

The People’s Club drew first blood after Lalthakima Ralte put his side ahead in the 25th minute. Samuel aided him by setting him up with a peach of a delivery from the opposite half of the field.

TRAU increased their attacking play after Aizawl broke the deadlock and were soon rewarded for their efforts as Khanngam scored the equalizer from his third attempt of the game, smashing the ball in the bottom right corner.

Khanngam scored his second goal of the night in the 41st minute, giving TRAU the lead by toying with Anuj Kumar with a sloppy touch and slamming the ball past the goal line just as the goalkeeper rushed forward to collect it.

NEROCA and Kenkre kick-started the first match of the day with high intensity as they looked to control the ball in the mid-field early in the game. A couple of chances were created inside 10 minutes, including Dhananjoy Singh's efforts to set the ball for Mendigutxia in the ninth minute through a cross from the left side.

NEROCA thoroughly dominated their bottom-placed opponents and looked like favourites to break the deadlock with their high pressing and tackles. They were almost awarded for their efforts as Fernandes came close to opening the scoring in the 18th minute. The ball was set up by Mendi after receiving a left side cross from Khaiminthang. However, Sweden failed to connect with the header.

Two minutes later, Khaiminthang almost found the back of the net but Tenzin Samdup denied him the goal by outstretching his foot and after that, it was just a matter of time before NEROCA scored the opening goal, through Fernandes as the winger netted an outstanding goal after beating the goalie at the near post.

Three minutes were added at the end of first-half regulation time and it was all Kenkre needed to level the contest, courtesy of Ranjeet Singh Pandre's perfect finish in the 45th minute.

NEROCA had the chance to go one up again at the start of the second half but Mendigutxia missed a sitter. Seconds later, Khaimnthang made an unsuccessful attempt from inside the box. The Spanish forward, however, soon rectified his mistake as he netted the second goal for his side in the 50th minute as NEROCA went one up once again.

Two minutes later, a dangerous header from Nam nearly levelled the score once again but it was cleared off by Neroca defenders.

