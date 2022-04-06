Left Menu

Cricket-Auckland wrap up 24th Plunket Shield title

Auckland wrapped up the 2021-22 Plunket Shield title on Wednesday after scoring more than 200 runs in their penultimate match to secure the single point they needed to win New Zealand's first class competition for the 24th time. Auckland, who last won the Plunket Shield in 2015-16, also triumphed in this season's Ford Trophy domestic one-day competition.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:01 IST
Cricket-Auckland wrap up 24th Plunket Shield title
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Auckland wrapped up the 2021-22 Plunket Shield title on Wednesday after scoring more than 200 runs in their penultimate match to secure the single point they needed to win New Zealand's first class competition for the 24th time. Ollie Pringle secured the bonus point with a thumping six off Central Districts spinner Ajaz Patel at Napier's McLean Park to ensure that Northern Districts could not match their tally in the COVID-19 disrupted championship.

The start to Auckland's season was delayed by the COVID lockdown and Northern Districts were forced to name seven debutants for their ongoing match against Wellington in Whangarei after an outbreak of the virus in their squad. Auckland, who last won the Plunket Shield in 2015-16, also triumphed in this season's Ford Trophy domestic one-day competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022