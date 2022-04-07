Left Menu

Tennis-France's Tsonga to retire after Roland Garros

"It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Open," Tsonga wrote on Twitter. "So many incredible moments, joy shared with an audience that has given me so much...

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 00:38 IST
Tennis-France's Tsonga to retire after Roland Garros
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former world number five Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will play his final tournament at next month's French Open, he said on Wednesday, announcing his decision to bow out of the sport at his home Grand Slam. The 36-year-old has won 18 ATP titles in his career and reached the final of the 2008 Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Tsonga has struggled with injuries in recent years and claimed only his second win since 2019 in February after missing almost the entire 2020 season with a back injury and posting a 1-8 record last year. "It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Open," Tsonga wrote on Twitter.

"So many incredible moments, joy shared with an audience that has given me so much... Hoping for one last thrill with you!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
2
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
3
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global
4
Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022