Left Menu

Soccer-Man City to unveil Aguero statue on 10th anniversary of title-winning goal

He left City at the end of last season and joined Barcelona on a free transfer but the 33-year-old was forced to retire from soccer in December due to a heart condition. Aguero's statue will be unveiled on May 13 as part of City's celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of their first Premier League title.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 03:01 IST
Soccer-Man City to unveil Aguero statue on 10th anniversary of title-winning goal

Manchester City will pay tribute to their all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero by unveiling a statue of him outside the Etihad Stadium next month on the 10th anniversary of his goal that ended the club's 44-year wait for a league title. City reversed a 2-1 deficit to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 on the final day of the 2011-12 season, scoring two goals in stoppage time, with Aguero netting the winner to clinch City's first Premier League title.

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals in 390 appearances during a decade-long association with City, helping them win four more Premier League trophies, one FA Cup and six League Cups. He left City at the end of last season and joined Barcelona on a free transfer but the 33-year-old was forced to retire from soccer in December due to a heart condition.

Aguero's statue will be unveiled on May 13 as part of City's celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of their first Premier League title. City unveiled statues of Aguero's former team mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022