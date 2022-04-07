Left Menu

UEFA Champions League: Karim Benzema's hat-trick powers Real Madrid to 3-1 win against Chelsea

Karim Benzema's second successive UEFA Champions League hat-trick earned Real Madrid a 3-1 lead over Chelsea after the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Champions League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Karim Benzema's second successive UEFA Champions League hat-trick earned Real Madrid a 3-1 lead over Chelsea after the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday. The Spanish champions lead holders Chelsea after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge thanks to another stunning display from Karim Benzema.

By the time he opened the scoring, Benzema had already shown off his astute touch with a back-heel in the build-up to Vinicius Junior firing against the woodwork. It was Vinicius who then teed up Madrid's iconic No. 9 with a chipped cross that allowed him to head unerringly past Edouard Mendy without breaking stride. Benzema's second goal was cuter though no less admirable in its execution, the France striker this time showcasing his deftness to head Luka Modric's cross back across Mendy. Kai Havertz soon got in on the act with a header of his own - Jorginho with a guileful delivery on this occasion - but Benzema should have wrapped up his treble before the break, only to poke wide.

The hat-trick was his soon after the interval when he slid into an open goal after a lapse from Mendy. Though Cesar Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku spurned chances to eat into Madrid's lead, the night belonged to only one man. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

