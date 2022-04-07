IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants look like the team to beat, says Morne Morkel

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel lavished praise on IPL 2022 debutants Lucknow Super Giants for their consistent performance in the early stages of the tournament. Lauding LSG's balance in every department, especially their bowling unit, Morkel claimed that the KL Rahul-led side looks like the team to beat in the tournament.

While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Morkel said: "It was a fantastic effort from Lucknow Super Giants to defend 170 against a classy Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up (in their previous game). They held their nerves and bowled a good line to not let the opposition batters get away. So, the Super Giants are looking like a team to beat." Praising Super Giants' potent pace attack Morkel said, "Lucknow Super Giants have got three fantastic bowlers to bowl at the back end (against Sunrisers Hyderabad). Avesh Khan picked up two crucial wickets in the 18th over, that was a make or break (situation) in the game. AJ Tye is showing his skills and Jason Holder was also brilliant at the close of the innings. So, obviously I am relieved from a bowler's perspective that teams are winning defending the total."

The Lucknow Super Giants started their season on a wobbling note as they were beaten by the Gujarat Titans but managed to shake off the early jitters as they took down the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on the bounce. Lucknow Super Giants will now clash with Delhi Capitals at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Unlike LSG, Delhi had a rollicking start to the season against Mumbai Indians but their campaign hit an unexpected snag as they were outclassed by the Gujarat Titans in their second encounter. Now the Capitals will be looking to get their season on track against KL Rahul-led Lucknow. (ANI)

