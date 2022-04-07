13-year-old Riya Jadon wins 11th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship
Thirteen-year-old Riya Jadon won the DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship here on Thursday, following a close fight with older sister Lavanya Jadon. Riya, who carded 78, 80 and 74, also won the junior girls trophy. Over a hundred women golfers took part in this year’s tournament, which resumed at the Delhi Golf Club after a two-year hiatus.
Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Anju Munjal, Vice President, Usha International said, “As part of our ethos of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, USHA is proud to have supported golf platforms that have paved the way for juniors and amateurs as champions in the making.'' PTI BS PDS PDS
