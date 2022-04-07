IPL 2022: Crucial quick knocks by Pant, Shaw propel Delhi Capitals to 149/3 against LSG

A brilliant knock of 61 runs by Prithvi Shaw and the 75-run partnership of skipper Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan provided Delhi Capital with a respectable total of 149/3 against Lucknow Super Giants here at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Delhi Capitals' openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner started aggressively after being put in to bat first by the Lucknow Super Giants and smashed LSG bowlers all around the ground. In just five overs, Delhi reached 45 runs without a loss.

The duo kept on hitting boundaries and sixes to take Delhi's total beyond the 50-mark. In the seventh over, LSG skipper KL Rahul introduced Krunal Pandya into the attack but the spinner could not do much as Prithvi Shaw notched up his half-century off 30 deliveries. The dangerous-looking batter Shaw was sent back to the pavilion by Krishnappa Gowtham after scoring 61 off 34 deliveries, leaving Delhi at 67/1. Rovman Powell then joined Warner on the crease to keep the scoreboard moving.

Ravi Bishnoi gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed David Warner for 4 runs in the ninth over of the innings. Two wickets fell in quick succession and the Delhi Capitals openers were sent back to the pavilion. Rovman Powell was joined by DC skipper Rishabh Pant and they provided momentum to Delhi. After 10 overs, Delhi's score read 73/2. LSG bowlers put Delhi under great pressure as Ravi Bishnoi bowled Powell on 3 runs.

Sarfaraz Khan joined the skipper on the crease and sent the ball to the boundary. Krishnappa Gowtham bowled brilliantly as his fourth over spell against DC batters went maiden. The 16th over of the innings proved to be a game-changer for the Capitals as Pant hammered Andrew Tye for one four and two sixes. The duo kept on hitting boundaries and sixes to take Delhi's total beyond the triple-figure mark.

Khan joined hands with the skipper to trash LSG bowler and he smashed two fours against Avesh Khan to complete a crucial 50-run partnership stand with Pant. In the 18th over Jason Holder came back into the bowling attack and only conceded 6 runs. Pant and Khan only conceded seven runs in the last over of the innings, which was bowled by Jason Holder and brought DC to a total of 149/3 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 149/3 (Rishabh Pant 39*, Sarfaraz Khan 36*; Ravi Bishnoi 2-22) vs Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

