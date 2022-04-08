Soccer-UEFA charge Atletico with 'discriminatory behaviour' after Man City tie
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Atletico Madrid due to the behaviour of their fans, charging them with discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects during their Champions League quarter-final loss at Manchester City, Europe's soccer governing body said on Friday. UEFA did not elaborate on the offences but said its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.
