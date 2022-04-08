Left Menu

PTI | Pattaya | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:59 IST
Rashid, Diksha top Indians at Asian Mixed Cup

Rashid Khan fired a brilliant 6-under 66, while Diksha Dagar carded a 4-under 68 to be the top Indians in men and women’s section of the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup.

Rashid’s 66 carried him to a total of 7-under for 36 holes and he was T-12, while Diksha, who had 2-under on first day, added 4-under 68 to get to 6-under and was T-21.

The only other Indian woman in the fray, Tvesa Malik (71-71) also squeezed inside the cut line and was T-67.

Among men, Ajeetesh Sandhu (72-67) was T-29 and Viraj Madappa (68-71) and S Chikkarangappa (68-71) were T-42. Those missing the cut were Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shiv Kapur, Aman Raj and SSP Chawrasia.

Meanwhile, Sanna Nuutinen and Ratchanon Chantananuwat continued to match one another as they both recorded second rounds of 70 (-2) to share the lead at 11-under-par.

The duo had held the lead overnight at the Waterside Course at Siam Country Club after firing rounds of 63 (-9) at the co-sanctioned event with the Asian Tour, which has a purse of USD 750,000.

The 15-year-old Chantananuwat made two bogeys and four birdies to share the clubhouse lead alongside Nuutinen.

Korea’s Bio Kim carded a bogey-free round of 67 (-5) to move into a share of third place on 10-under-par. Kim shares third place with South African Ian Snyman and Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai, whose only blemish on his card was a double bogey on the fifth, before rolling in a birdie on his last to move to 10-under.

After 36 holes, the cut fell at 2 under with 75 players making it through to the final two rounds.

