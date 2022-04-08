Golf-Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters with injury
Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:18 IST
- Country:
- Italy
South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, withdrew from the second round of the Masters due to injury, Augusta National Golf Club officials said on Friday.
Oosthuizen, who was partnered with Tiger Woods and Chile's Joaquin Niemann, had been scheduled to go out in the afternoon wave at 1:41pm ET (1741 GMT).
The nature of the injury was not disclosed but the South African had been seen grabbing at his back several times during Thursday's opening round where he laboured to a four-over 76.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Despite very early tee time Shubhankar tied second at Qatar Masters
South African batter Zubayr Hamza provisionally suspended by ICC for failing dope test
Shubhankar Sharma slips to T-10 in Qatar Masters
Defiant South African unions stage protest against Sibanye
Confident Shafali eager to face South African pacers