Soccer-Neil Warnock retires after 41 years in management

Warnock, a former winger who started his managerial career in 1980, last managed second-tier club Middlesbrough before leaving the Championship side by mutual consent in November. The veteran managed sides in 1,603 games and achieved promotion eight times in his career - both marking records in English professional football.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:11 IST
Neil Warnock announced his retirement from football on Saturday at the age of 73, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career spanning more than four decades. Warnock, a former winger who started his managerial career in 1980, last managed second-tier club Middlesbrough before leaving the Championship side by mutual consent in November.

The veteran managed sides in 1,603 games and achieved promotion eight times in his career - both marking records in English professional football. He also shares the record for most promotions to the top flight (four) and managed 14 different clubs across the top four tiers. "I just thought it was the right time, really, coming towards the end of the season, there's not really a job you're going to get before then," Warnock told Sky Sports.

"I've had a good run really. I'm enjoying things I've not done for years, I'm having a lot of time with the family, my dogs. And I've taken up cycling, too. "I'm not saying the enthusiasm's gone, I've not lost that, but when I see some of my friends who are struggling healthwise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time, in particular my wife Sharon."

