IPL 2022: SRH skipper Kane Williamson wants his team to 'improve' after win against CSK

After securing the first win of the IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said that his team needs to keep on improving. Openers and bowlers starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they thrashed defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday.

"Every game you play is tough. We want to keep on improving. Although it's our first win, we had to look on some of the things we'd done right in the previous game. Staying calm and staying on task. For us it's focusing on our cricket and play smart," said Kane Williamson in a post-match presentation. "We are starting to see games played on the surface once, twice. The target was competitive on that definitely. The ball held on the surface. We were able to build a partnership and Abhishek was terrific. Learning from the first innings and taking it into our chase. The game always challenges you, everybody is trying to make contributions to the team," he added.

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (75) and Kane Williamson (32) stitched a crucial 89-run partnership for the first wicket in the chase before their bowlers restricted four-time champions CSK to 154/7. Mukesh Choudhary gave CSK their first wicket of the match as he removed Kane Williamson. Mukesh bowled a full-length ball, pitching outside off stump, to which SRH skipper attempted to loft the ball over covers, but Moeen easily caught the ball inside the thirty yards.

Rahul Tripathi then joined Abhishek on the crease as the duo then anchored the march of SRH. The pair took the attack to CSK bowlers as their rapid fifty-runs partnership came in the 17th over. In the very next over Dwayne Bravo dismissed Abhishek Sharma but until then it was too late for the men in yellow to create any comeback. In the same over Nicholas Pooran and Tripathi completed the clinical chase with 14 balls remaining in the match. (ANI)

